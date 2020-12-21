Boy's kidnapping: Six sent to police custody

Six people who were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of an eight-year-old boy in Dakshina Kannada district, have been remanded to ten days' police custody by a local court. The boy and his parents had reached home on Saturday from Kolar from where the boy was rescued by a police team.

The boy was kidnapped on Thursday last by the gang near his house. Police have intensified the search for the main conspirator behind the abduction, who is known to the boy's father Bijoy, a businessman in Ujire in Belthangady taluk.

Bantwal Deputy SP Valentine D'Souza, circle inspector PG Sandesh and sub-inspector Nandakumar are leading the interrogation team, police sources said.