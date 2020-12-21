Two held for attack on cop

Two people have been arrested for the recent sword attack on a head constable on duty in the city, police sources said. Ganesh Kamath, the constable attached with the Mangaluru North police station, suffered injuries on his hand in the attack by a bike-borne assailant, who fled the scene soon after.

The arrested have been identified as Muhammed Nawaz (30), a resident of Kudroli and a 16-year old boy. Nawaz has been remanded to judicial custody till December 24 while the minor has been sent to the juvenile home at Nittoor in Udupi.

Sources said Nawaz is a relative of Nausheen, who died in police firing on December 19 last year in the violence that erupted during the anti-CAA protests. The attack on the policeman is suspected to be an act of revenge.PTI MVGSS PTI PTI