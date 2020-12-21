Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIA court orders framing of charges against Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi, two others

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday ordered framing of charges against Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi and her two associates for allegedly waging war against India, sedition and conspiracy to commit terror acts in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 19:13 IST
NIA court orders framing of charges against Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi, two others
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday ordered framing of charges against Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi and her two associates for allegedly waging war against India, sedition and conspiracy to commit terror acts in the country. Additional Session Judge Praveen Singh on Monday ordered framing of charges against Andrabi, Founder of Dukhtaran-e-Milat (DEM), and her two associates -- Sofi Fahmeeda and Naheeda Nasreen -- arrested in 2018 for allegedly waging war against India, sedition and conspiracy to commit terror acts in the country.

The court ordered of framing of charges against them under Section 120B, sections 121, 121A, Section 124 A, Section 153 B and 505 of the Indian Penal Code and others and various provisions of the IPC and relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Andrabi is a Kashmiri and founding leader of Dukhtaran-e-Millat. This group is part of the separatist organisation 'All Parties Hurriyat Conference' in the Kashmir valley and the Government of India has declared it as a "banned terrorist organisation".

DEM, a banned outfit under the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, was allegedly involved in anti-India activities by inciting the general populace of Kashmir for an armed rebellion against the Government of India with aid and assistance from various terrorist organisations based in Pakistan. According to the NIA chargesheet, Asiya and two other accused were allegedly using various media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and TV channels including channels in Pakistan to spread "insurrectionary imputations and hateful messages and speeches against India." (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP: Three-day state mourning to condole Motilal Vora's death

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday declared a three-day state mourning from December 21 to 23 following the death of Congress veteran Motilal Vora, an official said. Vora had served as a chief minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh for t...

Peru suspends flights to and from Europe due to new virus strain

Peru suspended flights to and from Europe for two weeks and has put its health and travel authorties on maximum alert to prevent the entry of a new strain of coronavirus that appeared in the United Kingdom, President Francisco Sagasti said ...

Lebanese parliament agrees to lift banking secrecy for one year

Lebanons parliament passed a law on Monday to lift banking secrecy for one year in a move that could clear the way for a forensic audit of the central bank, a key condition for foreign aid that has hit a roadblock. Such an audit is on a lis...

HC declines to injunct Amazon from writing to regulators on Future-Reliance deal

The Delhi High Court on Monday allowed Amazon to oppose before regulators a Rs 24,713 crore deal by Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd to sell assets to Reliance Retail but said that the US e-commerce giants attempt to control Future Reta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020