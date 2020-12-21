Justice Department official's central deputation tenure extended

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has extended by one year the central deputation tenure of Rajinder Kumar Kashyap, working as a joint secretary in the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry. A 1989-batch Indian Postal Service officer, Kashyap has been on deputation in the Department of Justice since 2015.

He has been looking after the appointment and transfer of judges of the Supreme Court and 25 high courts. The orders extending his central deputation for one year beyond December 27, 2020 were issued earlier this month.