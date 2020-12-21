Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghan journalist killed in central Ghazni province

"We consider this killing a loss for the country," said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. Islamic State militants, blamed for a series of attacks on a range of targets in Afghanistan in recent months, claimed responsibility for attack on a local journalist earlier this month.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 21-12-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 23:13 IST
Afghan journalist killed in central Ghazni province

An Afghan journalist was shot dead by unknown assailants in Afghanistan's central Ghazni province on Monday, the fourth to be killed in the war-torn nation in last two months. Rahmatullah Nekzad was gunned down as he left his home in Ghazni city and was headed towards a mosque, said local police officials and an interior ministry official.

Large parts of Ghazni province are under Taliban control. The hardline Islamist group denied involvement in the killing. "We consider this killing a loss for the country," said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

Islamic State militants, blamed for a series of attacks on a range of targets in Afghanistan in recent months, claimed responsibility for attack on a local journalist earlier this month. Last month two journalists were killed in separate bombings.

The international press freedom group, Reporters Without Borders, has called Afghanistan one of the world's deadliest countries for journalists.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

FEATURE-Price of marriage pushes land out of reach in Sri Lanka

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil investigates rescue of maid enslaved for nearly 40 years

By Fabio Teixeira RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A Brazilian woman enslaved as a maid from the age of eight for almost four decades and forced into marriage has been rescued in a rare crackdown on domestic slavery, offi...

Biden's profoundly private Pentagon pick joins Twitter

President-elect Joe Bidens pick for defense secretary made his first foray into the world of Twitter on Monday, an uncharacteristic move for a retired general who studiously avoided the public spotlight for much of his four decades in the A...

Hyderabad man 'shot at' in US, his family claims

A 43-year-old man from Hyderabad was fired upon and injured in Chicago in the United States, his family members said here on Monday. Mohammed Mujeebuddin suffered bullet injuries in the early hours of Monday and has been admitted to a hospi...

Cohen says he has earned early release from home confinement

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trumps former lawyer, says he has earned early release from home confinement but federal authorities refuse to credit him for good behavior and hundreds of hours of work and prison courses completed behind ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020