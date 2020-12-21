Additional responsibilities for 22 IAS officers in Haryana

Left Menu
The Haryana government on Monday deputed 22 senior IAS officers as administrative secretaries in-charge of districts in the state. According to a statement, they will be chairing the District Public Grievances Committee in the absence of the nominated chairperson. They will also perform other additional duties related to works pertaining to infrastructure projects, e-governance, progress of important government schemes and law and order, the statement said. Giving more details about the roles and responsibilities of the IAS officers as administrative secretaries in-charge of the districts, the statement said they will monitor the progress of disposal of complaints at the 'CM Window', which is a grievances redressal and monitoring system of the state government. They will monitor progress of infrastructure projects costing over Rs 50 crores.

They will also monitor flagship e-governance projects of various departments, the statement read. The IAS officers will monitor the implementation of projects which have substantial financial allocation, involving a large number of beneficiaries in the districts allocated to them. They will also keep tabs on efforts to contain COVID-19 with special attention to hotspots or containment zones. The officers have been tasked with reviewing the law and order situation of the districts with special emphasis on cases registered under the POCSO Act, cases referred to by the rights commissions and heinous crimes like murder, dacoity, and rape. Among the IAS officers who have been assigned the additional responsibility is Sanjeev Kaushal, Additional Chief Secretary and Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management and Consolidation Departments. He has been deputed as the incharge of Faridabad district. Varinder Singh Kundu, Additional Chief Secretary, Fisheries Department, has been deputed the incharge of Rewari district.

Pranab Kishore Das, Additional Chief Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, will be the incharge of Kaithal district. Dheera Khandelwal, Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, has been deputed the incharge of Jind district. Ashok Khemka, Principal Secretary, Archives, Archaeology and Museums Departments, has been deputed the incharge of Nuh district. Devender Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Public Health Engineering Department, will be the incharge of Karnal district..

