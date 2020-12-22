Left Menu
Development News Edition

Santosh Kumar Gangwar lays foundation stone of 100 bedded ESIC hospital in J-K's Budgam

Minister of State (I/C) for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Monday laid the foundation stone of 100 bedded Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital at Ompura, Budgam.

ANI | Budgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-12-2020 09:39 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 09:39 IST
Santosh Kumar Gangwar lays foundation stone of 100 bedded ESIC hospital in J-K's Budgam
Minister of State (I/C) for Labour and Employment, Santosh Kumar Gangwar laid the foundation stone of 100 bedded Employees State Insurance Corporation Hospital in Budgam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State (I/C) for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Monday laid the foundation stone of 100 bedded Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital at Ompura, Budgam. Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha was the chief guest at foundation stone laying ceremony.

According to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the four-storied, 100 bedded hospital will be built over an area of five acres and will provide services covering 23 specialities and three super specialities. The facility will come up at an expenditure of Rs 160 crores and is expected to be completed in the next one and a half years. Besides covering registered Insured Persons (IPs), the healthcare facilities will also be available to the general population. Speaking on the occasion, Gangwar said that ESIC has been working for the past 66 years and has a presence in over 80 per cent of the districts of the country. He said that Srinagar has around 20,000 IPs and they deserve the best healthcare as is available to their counterparts in other regions of the country.

No citizen should be bereft of the benefits of social security coverage, he said, highlighting the strategic role played by ESIC hospitals in fighting the current COVID-19 crisis. Sinha asserted this is a "historic day" when we talk of the healthcare scenario of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

He thanked Prime Minister Modi and Gangwar for their efforts and expressed hope that the population of Jammu and Kashmir will benefit immensely from the facilities that will be made available at this hospital. Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment (MoLE), Apurva Chandra said: "The ESIC has over 3 crore direct beneficiaries and when the number of their dependents is also taken into consideration, the total touches around 13.5 crore individuals which is almost 10 per cent of the total population of India."

Appreciating the efforts of Labour Department, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandra said that these efforts will bear fruit when residents of Kashmir will get access to best healthcare facilities with the coming up of this hospital. "Best quality healthcare facilities will be provided to ESIC beneficiaries of primarily Srinagar, Budgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Anantnag and Kulgam districts of Kashmir division through this hospital," the Ministry said in a statement. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi lauds work on animal conservation after increase in leopard population

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the efforts undertaken by the government towards animal conservation, following the release of the Status of Leopard in India report which recorded a surge in the population of leopards in the ...

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Cold wave conditions prevailed in Rajasthan on Sunday, with the states only hill station, Mount Abu, recording a low of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department said.AdvertisementMinimum temperature is likely to increase by ...

New population of blue whales discovered in western Indian ocean: Study

Scientists have found evidence of a previously undiscovered population of blue whales living in the western Indian ocean based on an analysis of sound recordings from the region, an advance which sheds light on the global distribution of th...

Lahore's air pollution reaches 'hazardous' level

Amid persisting cold weather and high air pollution in Lahore, the citys highest Air Quality Index AQI on Saturday was recorded at 615 near the US Consulate, categorised at hazardous level. Despite being sunny, Saturdays overall air quality...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020