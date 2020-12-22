Former Delhi MLA, on the run for 2 years after fleeing custody, arrested

Rambeer Shokeen, former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Delhi's Mundka constituency, who had escaped the Uttar Pradesh Police's custody in 2018, has been arrested by the Delhi Police. He has several cases filed against him in Delhi and in UP's Baghpat. The former MLA had escaped police custody when he was brought to Safdarjung hospital from Baghpat Jail in September 2018.

Accused Rambeer Shokeen, an elected MLA of the Delhi Legislative Assembly in the year 2013 was found using his clout for contesting elections and further his political ambitions. Later, in 2015, he was declared a proclaimed offender.

Shokeen was arrested in 2016 under MCOCA after he was allegedly found to be involved in criminal activities, including robberies and extortion. (ANI)