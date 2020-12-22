Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Delhi MLA, on the run for 2 years after fleeing custody, arrested

Rambeer Shokeen, former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Delhi's Mundka constituency, who had escaped the Uttar Pradesh Police's custody in 2018, has been arrested by the Delhi Police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 12:24 IST
Former Delhi MLA, on the run for 2 years after fleeing custody, arrested
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Rambeer Shokeen, former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Delhi's Mundka constituency, who had escaped the Uttar Pradesh Police's custody in 2018, has been arrested by the Delhi Police. He has several cases filed against him in Delhi and in UP's Baghpat. The former MLA had escaped police custody when he was brought to Safdarjung hospital from Baghpat Jail in September 2018.

"Former Delhi MLA Rambeer Shokeen, who escaped UP Police custody when he was brought to Safdarjung hospital from Baghpat Jail in Sept 2018, has been arrested. He has several cases filed against him in Delhi and Baghpat," said Delhi Police. Accused Rambeer Shokeen, an elected MLA of the Delhi Legislative Assembly in the year 2013 was found using his clout for contesting elections and further his political ambitions. Later, in 2015, he was declared a proclaimed offender.

Shokeen was arrested in 2016 under MCOCA after he was allegedly found to be involved in criminal activities, including robberies and extortion. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Six passengers on London-Delhi flight test positive for COVID-19

Six passengers travelling on Air Indias London-Delhi flight tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival, a senior government official said on Tuesday. The flight landed around 11.30 pm on Monday. Five passengers were found COVID-positive at the...

UP labourers face hard times in cold weather

Labourers in Uttar Pradeshs Kanpur are facing hard times in cold weather due to lack of facilities like blankets or wood for bonfires to keep them warm. Administration is not providing any facilities like wood for a bonfire. We are somehow ...

Elephant calf found dead in TN

A three-month-old female elephant calf was found dead in Theppakkadu forest range in Nilgiris district early on Tuesday. The villagers of Vattakalai beat woke up to the trumpeting of elephants and went into the forest only to notice an elep...

Oppo sets up first 5G innovation lab in India

Smartphone maker Oppo on Tuesday said it has set up of its 5G innovation lab in India which is also the companys first 5G lab outside China. The company plans to set up three more functional labs dedicated to camera, power and battery, and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020