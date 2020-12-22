Russia summons ambassadors of Germany, Sweden and France over Navalny sanctions - RIA

Russia summons ambassadors of Germany, Sweden and France over Navalny sanctions - RIAReuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-12-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 13:42 IST
Russia's foreign ministry summoned the ambassadors of Germany, Sweden and France on Tuesday over European Union sanctions imposed on Moscow over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the RIA news agency reported.
The European Union has imposed sanctions on top Russian officials close to President Vladimir Putin over Navalny's poisoning.
