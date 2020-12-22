Rape and murder case: MP police team to visit Jhajjar, says CM

A team of Madhya Pradesh police will visit Jhajjar in Haryana where a five-year-old girl hailing from Madhya Pradesh was allegedly raped and killed, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday. Chouhan also announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the victim's family.

The chief minister tweeted that he had spoken to his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar and requested the latter to take stringent action against the accused person. ''The incident of the rape and murder of a girl from Damoh (Madhya Praedesh) in Jhajjar, Haryana, is extremely sad and condemnable. I talked to the Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar on this issue and urged strict action against the guilty,'' Chouhan tweeted.

A five-year-old daughter of a migrant worker from Madhya Pradesh was allegedly raped and killed by her 30-year-old neighbour in Jhajjar city, the Haryana police said on Monday. The accused, who has a criminal background, had allegedly kidnapped the girl from her house and took her to his residence where he committed the crime, a police official had said.

The girl's body was recovered from the house of the accused and he was arrested. Chouhan also said that he had spoken with a family member of the victim.

''I am sending a team of Madhya Pradesh police to Jhajjar. We will provide all possible help to the victim's family. We are providing immediate assistance of Rs four lakh to them. We are with the victim's family,'' he added..