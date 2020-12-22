Left Menu
Development News Edition

Active Covid-19 cases slumps below 3 lakh; lowest in 163 days: Health Ministry

In a significant milestone in the fight against Covid-19, the total number of active coronavirus in the country has slumped down to less than 3 lakh after over five-and-a-half months and the recovery rate stands over 95 per cent, said Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 17:29 IST
Active Covid-19 cases slumps below 3 lakh; lowest in 163 days: Health Ministry
Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry during a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant milestone in the fight against Covid-19, the total number of active coronavirus in the country has slumped down to less than 3 lakh after over five-and-a-half months and the recovery rate stands over 95 per cent, said Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health Ministry said, "In the country, active cases are less than 3 lakhs after 163 days. It is after almost 5.5 months, we have less than 3 lakh active Covid-19 cases in the country. It is a big achievement and credit goes to every frontline worker, administration and officials who are engaged in coronavirus containment related work. Currently, the active cases are less than 3 per cent of overall cases. The daily new cases are less than 20,000 after 173 days. More than 16.3 crore tests have been conducted so far."

"Across the world, new Covid-19 cases are rising including in USA, Brazil, UK, Russia and Germany. From Mid September, India is witnessing a sustained and continuous decline in new cases. The cases per million population for the world is 9,697, India's cases per million population stand at 7,300, Russia's 19,719, UK's 30,052 and cases per million population in US stand at 52,915," he added. Bhushan said that the deaths per million population in India is 106 while the world's stand at 216.

The health secretary said that in the last seven weeks, the average daily new cases have shown a continuous decline in the country. "Only 24,135 new cases registered between 16-22 December against 46,301 cases registered between 4-10 November," Bhushan said. Providing details of the COVID-19 situation in the last 24 hours said, "57 per cent of the cases in the last 24 hours in MP, Tamil Nadu, Chhatisgarh, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Kerala. 61 per cent of deaths in the last 24 hours in UP, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal and Maharashtra. 26 States and UTs have less than 10,000 active cases, now." (ANI)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dr Blade Nzimande pays tribute to late Prof Malusi Marcus Balintulo

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, has paid tribute to the late Professor Malusi Marcus Balintulo.The Minister was saddened by the news of the passing of Balintulo, who was a former Vice-Chancellor of Walt...

Piyush Goyal assures Bangladesh complete cooperation in ensuring barrier-free trade

Minister of Railways, Commerce Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food Public Distribution Shri Piyush Goyal today assured Bangladesh, from Indias side, complete cooperation in ensuring barrier-free trade between the two countries. Addressing...

Senator: Treasury Dept. email accounts compromised in hack

Dozens of email accounts at the Treasury Department were compromised in a massive breach of U.S. government agencies being blamed on Russia, with hackers breaking into systems used by the departments highest-ranking officials. Sen. Ron Wyde...

Four passengers from UK found COVID-19 positive at Ahmedabad airport

Four passengers including a British national who arrived here on Tuesday morning by an Air India flight from London tested positive for COVID-19, a civic official said. As India has decided to suspend flights from the United Kingdom from De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020