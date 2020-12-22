Two brothers booked for molesting woman

Two brothers were booked for allegedly molesting and attacking a woman over a monetary dispute in suburban Bandra, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred on Monday when the woman demanded her money back from one of the accused, who is in his 30s, an official said.

An argument ensued between them, during which the brother duo allegedly touched the woman inappropriately and pushed her to the ground, he said, adding that the victim suffered a fracture in one of her hands. A case was registered under sections 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) and 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the duo, the official said, adding that police are yet to make any arrest.