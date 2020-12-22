Left Menu
Development News Edition

No public interest in disclosing details of donors of political parties: CIC

Rejecting Durves arguments, Information Commissioner Suresh Chandra said, There appears to be no larger public interest overriding the right to privacy of the donors and donees concerned. The Commission upholds the contention of the respondent SBI that in the disclosure of the names of the donors and donees of electoral bonds from books of accounts may be in contravention of the provisions contained under Section 81e fiduciary capacity and j personal information of the RTI Act, Chandra held.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 18:38 IST
No public interest in disclosing details of donors of political parties: CIC

There is no public interest in disclosing details of the donors of political parties, the Central Information Commission (CIC) has held, rejecting a plea for making the details public. The Commission upheld the arguments of the State Bank of India that the information sought by Pune-based RTI activist Vihar Durve was personal in nature held by it in fiduciary capacity.

Durve had sought details of donor and donee of electoral bonds from the books of accounts of State Bank of India branches designated to sell these bonds, sources said. After the denial of information by the SBI, Durve approached the commission where he argued that the SBI was supposed to uphold public interest and not the interest of political parties.

He said the SBI was not in fiduciary capacity with any political party and hence has no legal duty to maximize the benefit of any public or private sector bank; there was no relationship of ''trust'' between them. Durve had asked that the information was to be disclosed in the interest of transparency and accountability.

The SBI, citing Electoral Bonds Scheme, 2018, said information about buyers of bonds shall remain confidential and will not be shared with any authority for any purpose. Rejecting Durve's arguments, Information Commissioner Suresh Chandra said, ''There appears to be no larger public interest overriding the right to privacy of the donors and donees concerned.'' ''The Commission upholds the contention of the respondent (SBI) that in the disclosure of the names of the donors and donees of electoral bonds from books of accounts may be in contravention of the provisions contained under Section 8(1)(e) (fiduciary capacity) and (j) (personal information) of the RTI Act,'' Chandra held. Speaking to PTI, Durve asserted that it was an ''unreasoned order'' from the CIC as it does not mention the Election Commission, Reserve Bank of India, Law Ministry objections. He said it was the CIC which had brought six national parties under the RTI Act.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sarin, Gukesh & Rakshitta enter finals of Online World Youth and Cadet Rapid C'ships

Three Indians, including Grandmaster Nihal Sarin, reached the final of the FIDE Online World Youth and Cadet Rapid Championships in their respective categories on Tuesday. While Sarin beat Francesco Sonis 1.5-0.5 in the Open under-18 sectio...

HC stays CIC orders to disclose details of release, utilisation of MPLADS fund

The Delhi High Court Tuesday stayed two CIC orders directing the Centre to disclose on its website the MP-wise, constituency-wise and work-wise details, with names of beneficiaries of works undertaken under the MPLAD scheme. Justice Navin C...

Ballads of protest: Haryanvi artistes pen, sing songs for agitating farmers in streets

A corner of the farmers protest site at the Tikri border on the Haryana side reverberates every day with strains of folk music and songs whose lyrics tell tales of struggle and resistance. A makeshift performance pavilion has come up in a s...

Amritsar: 7 passengers, crew member on flight from UK test positive for COVID

Seven passengers and a crew member who arrived here from the UK in an Air India flight tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. Punjab Minister for Medical Education and Research O P Soni said those who tested positive for the infection ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020