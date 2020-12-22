Left Menu
2.4-kg charas seized, 2 held

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 22-12-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 19:06 IST
Two persons were arrested near the India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district on Tuesday after 2.4 kg of charas worth Rs 75 lakh in the international market was allegedly recovered from them, police said

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar said Rinku and Islam were arrested from different areas of Nanpara

They have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the drugs has been seized, Kumar said. PTI CORR NAVHMB

