Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Farmers block highway near Rampur-Moradabad border, waylay senior cop's car

Some of the protesters mobbed the official vehicle of a senior police officer while some others confronted other personnel during the chaos that led to a long traffic jam, according to purported videos that surfaced on social media.

PTI | Moradabad | Updated: 22-12-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 20:07 IST
UP: Farmers block highway near Rampur-Moradabad border, waylay senior cop's car

Hundreds of protestors blocked a key highway leading to Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday after they were allegedly stopped by police from moving to the national capital to join the farmers' stir against the new agriculture laws

The protesters, belonging to districts like Rampur, Pilibhit and Moradabad had gathered on the National Highway-24 at the Rampur-Moradabad border in the afternoon amid heavy deployment of police personnel. Some of the protesters mobbed the official vehicle of a senior police officer while some others confronted other personnel during the chaos that led to a long traffic jam, according to purported videos that surfaced on social media. One of the videos showed a senior police officer leaving the site in a Toyota Innova but was waylaid by scores of protesters, prompting its driver to reverse it in a rush as the mob kept banging the exteriors of the car. According to a Moradabad police official, “The law and order situation broke out after the protesters outnumber the personnel deployed on the highway to control the crowd.” The NH-24 runs over 400-km and connects Delhi with Lucknow via Ghazipur in Ghaziabad, where some farmers from western UP are camping since more than three weeks, demanding the repeal of the three contentious farm laws.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPERT VIEWS-Are COVID-19 vaccines safe for people living with HIV?

By Rachel Savage LONDON, Dec 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As the first COVID-19 vaccines are rolled out around the world, HIVAIDS experts and advocates have sought to reassure those living with HIV that they can safely get the coronaviru...

Severe side effects of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine not common: Robert Koch Institute

Berlin Germany, December 22 ANISputnik Severe side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the US Pfizer and Germanys BioNTech pharmaceutical companies are a rare occurrence, a representative of the Robert Koch Institute said on Tuesda...

Russian and Chinese bombers fly joint patrol over Pacific

Russian and Chinese bombers flew a joint patrol mission over the Western Pacific on Tuesday in a show of increasingly close military ties between Moscow and Beijing. The Russian military said that a pair of its Tu-95 strategic bombers and f...

Mexico says WHO does not recommend flight bans from UK

A senior Mexican official said on Tuesday that the World Health Organization does not recommend banning flights from the United Kingdom over a new variant of coronavirus when asked whether Mexico would suspend air travel from Britain.Deputy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020