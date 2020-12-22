Left Menu
Indrani refuses to wear convict's uniform, moves court

Indrani Mukerjea, a prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on Tuesday moved a special CBI court here seeking exemption from wearing convicts uniform in prison. The murder came to light in 2015 and the Mumbai police arrested Indrani Mukerjea, her driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna.The CBI took over the case later..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 20:32 IST
Indrani Mukerjea, a prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on Tuesday moved a special CBI court here seeking exemption from wearing convict's uniform in prison. Mukerjea is lodged at the Byculla women's jail here.

The prison authorities were asking her to wear the convict's uniform of green sari even though she was only an under-trial accused, she said in her petition. The court asked the prison authorities to submit a reply on January 5.

Sheena Bora (24), Indrani's daughter from an earlier relationship, was allegedly strangled in a car and her body was disposed of in neighbouring Raigad district in April 2012. The murder came to light in 2015 and the Mumbai police arrested Indrani Mukerjea, her driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna.

The CBI took over the case later..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

