UP: Man held for killing wife, hiring contract killers to eliminate her

A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly hiring contract killers to kill his wife three days ago as she came in the way of his extra-marital relationship in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, police said. ''Sunil, a resident of Haryana's Faridabad, had paid Rs 1 lakh to sharp shooters to eliminate his wife Priti,'' Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said.

As per the plan, the couple paid obeisance at a Shanidev temple in Kokilvan Dham area of the district and were returning home on December 19 evening. At the time, the assailants fired three shots at her, the SSP said, adding that the shooters fled seeing several devotees coming out of the temple.

Seeing her bleeding but still alive, Sunil allegedly shot point blank at her with a country-made pistol that he was carrying and left her dead on the spot, the policeman added. During interrogation, Sunil disclosed that he had engaged the shooters to kill his wife as he was in love with another woman from Faridabad.

Sunil was sent to judicial custody while police are trying to nab the other shooters, police added..