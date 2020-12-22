Maha: 2 DJs attacked at wedding event over last song, 2 held

Two men allegedly attempted tokill a disc jockey and his assistant at a wedding in Nagpurafter they stopped playing music, police said on Tuesday

DJs Mayur Bedau and Vikas Borikar were performing at awedding reception on Monday and announced at 10:45pm that thetrack was the last one for the evening, which enraged accusedRahul and Rishabh Mendhe, who wanted them to take morerequests, said the official

''The two attacked Bedau and Borikar with knives andinjured them in the chest and abdomen. We have registered anattempt to murder case,'' the Nandanvan police station officialsaid.