Left Menu
Development News Edition

Take actions against "online call money lenders": Andhra CM directs officials

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed the officials to take stringent action against "online call money lenders."

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 22-12-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 23:03 IST
Take actions against "online call money lenders": Andhra CM directs officials
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed the officials to take stringent action against "online call money lenders." "During a meeting with officials here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister directed them to take stringent action against those, who are lending money through online apps at exorbitant interest rates and harassing borrowers," as per the CMO.

Reddy, in the same meeting, has also announced ex gratia to the families of the two victims in two separate incidents. A compensation of Rs 10 lakhs was announced to the family of a 10th class girl (Sowmya) who committed suicide in Korrapadu, Guntur district. The video of the deceased came out, where she said that she had committed suicide due to sexual harassment.

Similarly, the Chief Minister announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the family of Bhuvaneswari, a differently-abled village volunteer, who died in a tragic incident at Dasarajupalle, Ongole town in Prakasam district.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

British trans clinic appeals puberty blockers judgment

Englands only youth gender clinic said on Tuesday it had sought leave to appeal a court ruling that has stopped its doctors from being able to prescribe puberty-blocking drugs to under-16s without a judges approval.The Tavistock clinic had ...

EXCLUSIVE-Leonardo hack targeted military plane details, arrest warrant shows

An investigation into a data theft at Leonardo has found that a hacker working inside the Italian defence group appeared to target details of Europes biggest unmanned fighter jet programme and aircraft used by the military and police, an ar...

Pakistan army says it killed 10 militants in southwest raid

Pakistani security forces raided a militant separatist hideout in a remote town in southwestern Baluchistan province Tuesday, triggering a shootout in which 10 suspects were killed, the military said. The attack, based on intelligence provi...

Czech parliament extends government's emergency powers to Jan. 22

The Czech government won a 30-day extension to its emergency powers from parliament on Tuesday as it considers further tightening restrictions to curb a rise in COVID-19 cases.The Czech Republic has seen an uptick in infections in December ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020