Odisha MLAs visit Navy warship

About 100 MLAs including Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro on Tuesday visited Indian navy warship INS Jalaswa. On his return from the deep sea, Patro told reporters at Paradip Port about his experience and thanked the Indian Navy for giving the opportunity.

PTI | Paradip | Updated: 22-12-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 23:25 IST
About 100 MLAs including Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro on Tuesday visited Indian navy warship 'INS Jalaswa'. The MLAs along with Jagatsinghpur MP Rajashree Mallick, were taken to the deep see in the warship where they spent about 6 hours. They were told about the operations of the Indian Navy like military tactics, rescue methods, food transportation and others, an official said.

The lawmakers expedition was organised on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Indian Navy's victory in the Indo-Pakistan war in 1971. The Indian Navy had invited all the members of Odisha Legislative Assembly including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. On his return from the deep sea, Patro told reporters at Paradip Port about his experience and thanked the Indian Navy for giving the opportunity. He also thanked the Navy's Eastern Naval Commander on behalf of the Assembly and the chief minister.

Patro also presented a memento made of silver ''boat Boit'' to the Indian Navy. The MLAs were in the sea from 11 am till 5 pm, the official said.

