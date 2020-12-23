Left Menu
Farmer shot dead outside his house in Ghaziabad

Superintendent of Police Rural Iraj Raja said the assailants shot six times at the man outside his home in Siroli village of Loni area.Jainendra alias Jaini Bansal was a farmer by profession and sitting in his courtyard when the gunmen reached there and called him outside.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 23-12-2020 00:06 IST
A 35-year-old farmer was shot dead on Tuesday evening allegedly by three bike-borne assailants outside his house over some old dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, police said. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said the assailants shot six times at the man outside his home in Siroli village of Loni area.

Jainendra alias Jaini Bansal was a farmer by profession and sitting in his courtyard when the gunmen reached there and called him outside. The farmer stepped out for a brief talk with the men when they took out guns and pumped 5 to 6 bullets into his body. The gunmen fled the spot.

Bansal was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where the doctors declared him brought dead. Police are looking at CCTV footage from the area to ascertain the turn of events.

Meanwhile, the body was sent for a post-mortem. An investigation and other legal formalities, including FIR registration, are underway, the SP added.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

