French Interior ministry confirms death of three police officers

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-12-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 12:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The French Interior ministry confirmed on Wednesday the deaths of three police officers in central region of Puy-de-Dome.

The three officers were aged 21, 37 and 45 years old, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also confirmed that police officers had been responding to reported domestic violence incident against a woman.

