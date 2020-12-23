Left Menu
Angry truckers scuffle with police in English port of Dover

Angry truckers stranded outside the English port of Dover scuffled with police on Wednesday and demanded to cross to France. Thousands of drivers, many from across Europe, have been stuck for days in southern England. Many will miss Christmas with their families. (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton)

Reuters | Dover | Updated: 23-12-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 13:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Angry truckers stranded outside the English port of Dover scuffled with police on Wednesday and demanded to cross to France.

Thousands of drivers, many from across Europe, have been stuck for days in southern England. Many will miss Christmas with their families.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

