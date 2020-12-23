Angry truckers scuffle with police in English port of Dover
Thousands of drivers, many from across Europe, have been stuck for days in southern England. Many will miss Christmas with their families. (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton)Reuters | Dover | Updated: 23-12-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 13:49 IST
Thousands of drivers, many from across Europe, have been stuck for days in southern England. Many will miss Christmas with their families.
