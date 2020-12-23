Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea scrambles jets as Chinese, Russian aircraft enter air defence zone

South Korea said it scrambled fighter jets in response to an intrusion into its air defence identification zone by 19 Russian and Chinese military aircraft on Tuesday. Four Chinese warplanes entered the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone (KADIZ) followed by 15 Russian aircraft, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 14:02 IST
S.Korea scrambles jets as Chinese, Russian aircraft enter air defence zone

South Korea said it scrambled fighter jets in response to an intrusion into its air defence identification zone by 19 Russian and Chinese military aircraft on Tuesday.

Four Chinese warplanes entered the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone (KADIZ) followed by 15 Russian aircraft, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). The South Korean military dispatched air force fighters to take tactical measures.

The South Korean military said the Chinese military had informed South Korea that its planes were carrying out routine training before the Chinese aircraft entered the KADIZ. "This incident seems to be a joint military drill between China and Russia but it requires a further analysis," the JCS said in a statement.

South Korea's foreign ministry contacted China and Russia and told them there should not be a recurrence, Yonhap news agency reported. In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the mission was part of annual cooperation plans between China and Russia, "not aimed at any third party".

"During this training, Chinese and Russian warplanes abided by international law and did not enter South Korean air space," he told reporters. China's Defence Ministry said in a separate statement that four of its H-6K bombers took part in what it termed a "joint patrol" with two Russian Tu-95 aircraft.

In July last year, South Korean warplanes fired hundreds of warning shots toward Russian military aircraft on a joint air patrol with China, when they entered South Korean airspace. South Korea and Japan, which both scrambled jets to intercept the patrol at the time, accused Russia and China of violating their airspace. Russia and China denied it.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

67 pc creative economy workforce uncertain about survival: Report

Despite COVID-19 lockdown relaxations and opening up of economy, income streams for the creative workforce remain inconsistent and sporadic, pointing towards a bleak outlook for Indias informal creative economy, according to a new report by...

Cryptocurrency XRP drops 18% after U.S. SEC charges Ripple over offering

Cryptocurrency XRP tumbled 18 to a one-month low on Wednesday after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission SEC charged associated blockchain firm Ripple with conducting a 1.3 billion unregistered securities offering.The currency last t...

Emami units get GMP certification

Two plants of home-grown FMCGcompany Emami Limited have got WHO-GMP certification for itsunits at Vapi and Masat in Gujarat which manufactures ayurvedahealthcare products under the Zandu brand for a period ofthree yearsThe two units have al...

No Brexit trade deal yet as serious issues remain, British minister says

Britain and the European Union have still not clinched a Brexit trade deal as serious issues remain unresolved that prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson signing up, a British minister said on Wednesday. Just eight days before the United Kin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020