Chinese national escapes terror attack in Karachi

A Chinese national narrowly escaped a terror attack in this southern Pakistani city when two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at him on a highway, police said. The incident happened on Tuesday when the Chinese national was at a car showroom near the Jamali bridge on the Superhighway. Two men on a motorbike pulled up outside the showroom and fired two shots. However, both the shots hit a vehicle parked outside, police said, adding that it seemed that the Chinese national was the target. The outlawed Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) has claimed the responsibility for the attack. This is the second incident within a week in Karachi where a Chinese national has been targeted in a terror attack. A group of Chinese nationals narrowly escaped a terror attack in Karachi on Tuesday last when unknown assailants fixed a magnetic explosive device to their vehicle in the upmarket Clifton area. According to senior police officials, the Chinese nationals were travelling in a van when they noticed two men on a motorcycle attach something to the vehicle near the Bilawal roundabout. They stopped the vehicle immediately on the side of the road and called the police helpline. The bomb disposal squad arrived at the scene and removed the device which was set off by a remote control by the assailants from some distance away. ''But due to some fault, it didn't go off and the bomb disposal squad managed to remove it safely,'' SSP Zubair Nazeer Sheikh had said, confirming that the magnetic device contained around one kilogram of explosive material.

He said the Chinese nationals were workers at a restaurant near Bilawal house and they were going to the market when the incident occurred. The SRA had claimed responsibility for the attack.