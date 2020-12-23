HC directs Delhi government to test travellers from United Kingdom for Covid-19

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to ensure that adequate testing and follow up checking of people diagnosed with Covid-19 shall be done keeping in view the latest guidelines issued by the Centre regarding passengers arriving from the United Kingdom. Observing that many passengers had travelled to India from the UK, a division bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad asked the Delhi government to take steps to avoid further spread of any infection. The court was hearing a petition filed by advocate Rakesh Malhotra seeking large-scale testing in the national capital to identify Covid-19 infections.

The High Court direction came in wake of new coronavirus strain discovered in the UK. The court listed the matter for January 14 for further hearing. It also directed the Delhi government to form an expert committee to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for those who are dealing with post Covid-19 complications.