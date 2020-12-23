Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC directs Delhi government to test travellers from United Kingdom for Covid-19

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to ensure that adequate testing and follow up checking of people diagnosed with Covid-19 shall be done keeping in view the latest guidelines issued by the Centre regarding passengers arriving from the United Kingdom.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 17:23 IST
HC directs Delhi government to test travellers from United Kingdom for Covid-19
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to ensure that adequate testing and follow up checking of people diagnosed with Covid-19 shall be done keeping in view the latest guidelines issued by the Centre regarding passengers arriving from the United Kingdom. Observing that many passengers had travelled to India from the UK, a division bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad asked the Delhi government to take steps to avoid further spread of any infection. The court was hearing a petition filed by advocate Rakesh Malhotra seeking large-scale testing in the national capital to identify Covid-19 infections.

The High Court direction came in wake of new coronavirus strain discovered in the UK. The court listed the matter for January 14 for further hearing. It also directed the Delhi government to form an expert committee to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for those who are dealing with post Covid-19 complications.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hrithik Roshan watches 'Wonder Woman 1984' in cinema hall, says 'Cinemas are back & so am I'

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan on Wednesday shared a picture of his visit to a movie theatre as he watched superhero-film Wonder Woman 1984, following the Covid-19 safety protocols. The War actor hopped on to Instagram to share a snap of him...

RBI cautions public against unauthorised digital lending platforms, mobile apps

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday cautioned the public not to fall prey to the growing number of unauthorised digital lending platforms and mobile apps. In a release, the RBI noted that there have been reports about individualssmall businesses ...

MSHRC seeks BMC chief presence over demolition at Kangana home

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission MSHRC on Wednesday asked the municipal commissioner of Mumbai to appear before it on January 20 during a hearing of a petition filed against demolition of parts of actor Kangana Ranauts bungalow...

Sitharaman chairs pre-budget consultation meetings for budget 2021-22

Union Minister for Finance Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the pre-budget consultation meetings for budget 2021-22 held in virtual mode from 14th to 23rd December 2020.More than 170 invitees representing 9 stakeholder gro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020