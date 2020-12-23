Odisha govt asks officials to ensure mandatory screening of people with travel history of UK

The Odisha government has asked authorities to take precautionary measures and to ensure strict adherence to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Union Health Ministry with a mandatory screening of the persons with travel history of UK. PK Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary to Government has asked Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Director, Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar, Collector, Jharsuguda, CDM and PHO, Jharsuguda and Director, Airport Authority of India, Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda for taking Precautionary measures.

The Additional Chief Secretary has also asked them to ensure strict adherence to the SOP issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Ministry with a mandatory screening of the persons with travel history of the UK and necessary follow-up action for prevention of the spread of the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the State. The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday had announced, in the light of the new strain of coronavirus found in the UK, that the flights from and to the UK stand temporarily suspended from December 23 to 31, 2020, or till further orders.

The government has also issued a direction that all the passengers coming from the UK during the intervening period from December 21 to 23 will have to undergo RT-PCR tests at the airports of arrival. (ANI)