Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha govt asks officials to ensure mandatory screening of people with travel history of UK

The Odisha government has asked authorities to take precautionary measures and to ensure strict adherence to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Union Health Ministry with a mandatory screening of the persons with travel history of UK.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 23-12-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 17:57 IST
Odisha govt asks officials to ensure mandatory screening of people with travel history of UK
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government has asked authorities to take precautionary measures and to ensure strict adherence to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Union Health Ministry with a mandatory screening of the persons with travel history of UK. PK Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary to Government has asked Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Director, Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar, Collector, Jharsuguda, CDM and PHO, Jharsuguda and Director, Airport Authority of India, Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda for taking Precautionary measures.

The Additional Chief Secretary has also asked them to ensure strict adherence to the SOP issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Ministry with a mandatory screening of the persons with travel history of the UK and necessary follow-up action for prevention of the spread of the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the State. The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday had announced, in the light of the new strain of coronavirus found in the UK, that the flights from and to the UK stand temporarily suspended from December 23 to 31, 2020, or till further orders.

The government has also issued a direction that all the passengers coming from the UK during the intervening period from December 21 to 23 will have to undergo RT-PCR tests at the airports of arrival. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PPE art brings a smile to Moscow's COVID patients

With medics and helpers covered in masks, medical glasses and protective suits, it is sometimes hard to convey festive cheer to the patients on Moscows COVID-19 wards.But Leonid Krasner, who has been volunteering at a hospital since the fir...

HDFC's green housing retail loans cross Rs 14,000 cr

The largest pureplay mortgage player HDFC, which on Wednesday signed a pact with the Indian Green Building Council IGBC, said its green housing retail loan book has crossed the Rs 14,000-crore-mark across 310 certified green buildings. The ...

Maha slipped to 3rd spot in FDI under Sena-led govt: Fadnavis

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday claimed that Maharashtra has slipped to the third place from the top spot in attracting Foreign Direct Investment FDI under the Shiv Sena-led government. Speaking to reporters here, the former chief...

16,000 medical staff trained in Maha for vaccine drive: Tope

The Maharashtra government has completed the preliminary task of training 16,000 medical staff for mass vaccination against COVID-19 and a vaccine, when it is made available, will be administered in two dosages, Health Minister Rajesh Tope ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020