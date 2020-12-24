Left Menu
Development News Edition

Second Black man shot dead by police in Ohio city, officer relieved of duty

Police in Columbus, Ohio, said they relieved an officer of duty on Tuesday after he fatally shot an unarmed Black man, the city's second law enforcement shooting death of an African-American man in the past month. The latest incident unfolded in the early hours of Tuesday after officers responded to a non-emergency complaint about a man turning a car on and off for an extended period, Columbus police said in a statement.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-12-2020 02:06 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 01:58 IST
Second Black man shot dead by police in Ohio city, officer relieved of duty
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Police in Columbus, Ohio, said they relieved an officer of duty on Tuesday after he fatally shot an unarmed Black man, the city's second law enforcement shooting death of an African-American man in the past month.

The latest incident unfolded in the early hours of Tuesday after officers responded to a non-emergency complaint about a man turning a car on and off for an extended period, Columbus police said in a statement. Shortly after the officers arrived, a man who had been inside a garage approached them on foot with his left hand holding a cellphone and his right hand not visible, police said, citing video from a body-worn camera.

At that point, Officer Adam Coy shot the man, Andre Maurice Hill, 47, who died later at a hospital, they said. The incident was the latest in a spate of killings of African Americans by police in the United States this year that have triggered waves of protests over racial injustice and brutality by law enforcement.

Hundreds of protesters demonstrated peacefully in downtown Columbus on Dec. 11 after a Franklin County sheriff's deputy shot and killed Casey Christopher Goodson, 23, outside his home on Dec. 4. Federal authorities have launched an investigation into Goodson's killing.

In Tuesday's shooting, police said Hill had been visiting someone at the house where he was spotted, and that no weapon was found at the scene. Although neither officer activated body cameras until just after the shooting, police said it was captured on video, but not audio, because of a 60-second "look-back" function.

"This is a tragedy on many levels," Columbus police Chief Thomas Quinlan said in a statement. "Most importantly, a life has been lost." Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said on Twitter that it was "unacceptable" for the officers not to have turned on their cameras.

Quinlan said he relieved Coy, a 19-year veteran, requiring him to turn in his badge and gun, pending the outcome of an internal review and an investigation by state authorities. State Attorney General Dave Yost issued a statement on Wednesday promising "a complete, independent and expert investigation," and asked anyone with information about the case to contact his office.

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends slightly higher as investors bet on recovery

The SP 500 closed barely in positive territory on Wednesday as an expected stimulus deal and falling jobless claims prompted investors to put their money into sectors most likely to benefit from the economy re-opening when it recovers from ...

Russia cuts size of COVID-19 vaccine study, stops enrolment

Russias Health Ministry agreed Wednesday to cut the size of a study of a domestically developed coronavirus vaccine and to stop the enrolment of volunteers. The decision comes a week after developers said enrolment of study volunteers has s...

COVID-19 variant present in Ireland, new curbs needed

Irish health chiefs believe a new variant of COVID-19 found in neighbouring Britain is present in Ireland, but not solely responsible for a rapid spread of the disease that will require restrictions beyond those announced just 24 hours ago....

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends higher as investors bet on recovery

The SP 500 closed in positive territory on Wednesday as an expected stimulus deal and falling jobless claims prompted investors to put their money into sectors most likely to benefit from the economy re-opening when it recovers from the glo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020