Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentine man cleared in deadly bombing at Jewish center

The federal court ruling came on Wednesday after former auto dealer Carlos Telleldn again denied knowing that the truck he sold would be used as a bomb in the attack on the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association, which caused the organizations main building to collapse.

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 24-12-2020 04:56 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 04:56 IST
Argentine man cleared in deadly bombing at Jewish center

A court has said it has cleared the only Argentine still facing charges in the 1994 bombing that killed 85 people at a Jewish cultural center in the nation's capital. The federal court ruling came on Wednesday after former auto dealer Carlos Telleldín again denied knowing that the truck he sold would be used as a bomb in the attack on the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association, which caused the organization's main building to collapse. He proclaimed his “total and absolute innocence.” Prosecutors had asked for a 20 year prison sentence.

The ruling, which can be appealed was delivered in a videoconference due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The court said the basis for the ruling would be released in coming days. No one has been convicted in the attack, which many Argentines believe has come to symbolize an inept and corrupt justice system that operates at the whims of politicians.

Prosecutors say Iranian agents were behind the attack, the bloodiest terror incident on Argentine soil, and several officials remain on Interpol's Red List. But none have been extradited to face trial and Iran denies any involvement. Telleldín was accused initially along with several local police officers of being the Iranians' “local connection” in organizing the attack.

“We're 27 years from the terrible attack and we continue to hear, 'Telleldin knew, Telleldin assumed, Telleldin believed ...'” he told the court. “I don't know how to say that the truck was sold to a person who came in response to a normal advertisement and paid.” Telleldín spent more than 10 years in jail starting in 2004 as various cases wound through the courts before he was cleared of earlier charges. Also freed were several former police officers Telleldin had been accused of implicating in return for a $400,000 payment from the government that was cited as a key reason for throwing out the case.

Former federal judge Juan Jose Galeano, who headed the initial bombing investigation, was found guilty of embezzlement and malfeasance and sentenced to six years in prison for his handling of the case. The Supreme Court, however, ordered Telleldín to face another trial.

Former President Carlos Menem had been charged with meddling in the case to protect some suspects, but he was cleared of charges in February 2019..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's New South Wales marks downward trend in new COVID-19 cases

Australias most populous state of New South Wales NSW maintained its steady downward trend in new COVID-19 infections on Thursday as it battles to quash a virus cluster in the northern coastal suburbs of Sydney, the state capital.New South ...

China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases vs 15 a day earlier

Mainland China recorded 17 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 23, up from 15 cases the previous day, said the countrys health authority on Thursday. The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that 11 of the new cases were imported. O...

Man charged with voting-related threats against House member

Federal authorities on Wednesday arrested a man accused of threatening to kill a member of Congress from Maryland earlier this month if the lawmaker tried to mess with the mans vote. Sidhartha Kumar Mathur, 34, of West Friendship, Maryland,...

S.Korea signs deals to secure COVID-19 vaccine with Pfizer and Janssen

South Korea has signed deals with Pfizer Inc and Johnson Johnsons Janssen to secure coronavirus vaccines for 10 million people and 6 million, respectively, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a televised briefing on Thursday.The government ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020