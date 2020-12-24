Left Menu
1,628 new coronavirus cases in Bengal, active count at 15,689

With 1,628 new coronavirus cases, the count for active cases here has reached 15,689 on Wednesday, according to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 24-12-2020 08:32 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 08:32 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With 1,628 new coronavirus cases, the count for active cases here has reached 15,689 on Wednesday, according to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal. Thirty-four fatalities pushed the toll due to the novel coronavirus to 9,473 in the state on December 23.

Besides, 2,153 recoveries were also registered on the same day, pushing the tally of recoveries/discharges to 5,16,462. As many as 5,41,624 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in West Bengal so far, as per the state's Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, with 23,950 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 tally reached 1,00,99,066, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday. (ANI)

