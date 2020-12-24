37 held in Pune for providing fake documents to criminals for securing bail

Pune City police arrested 37 people, including six women on charges of providing fake documents to secure bail from courts. Speaking to media, Pune City police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said, "Pune police got information that there are some gangs that are operating in JMFC and session courts. They use fake documents and Aadhar cards and forge bail bonds."

"We laid traps and raided six locations. We registered seven cases and arrested 37 people including six women. These gangs were operational for over a year," the police Commissioner said. He added that the accused were produced before a court on Wednesday and they have been remanded to police custody till December 26. The probe is underway. (ANI)