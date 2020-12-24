Left Menu
The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has asked all the state units of the party to observe the party's foundation day on December 28 through various campaigns including organising 'Tiranga Yatra' and running a social media campaign 'Selfie with Tiranga'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 10:48 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 10:38 IST
AICC directs PCCs to organise 'Tiranga Yatras' on party's foundation day
INC's 136th foundation day will be observed on December 28.. Image Credit: ANI

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has asked all the state units of the party to observe the party's foundation day on December 28 through various campaigns including organising 'Tiranga Yatra' and running a social media campaign 'Selfie with Tiranga'. "December 28, 2020, marks the 136th year of the foundation of Indian National Congress (INC). On this day, the PCCs are requested to observe the party foundation day in state and district headquarters and instruct office-bearers, MPs, MLAs/MLCs to participate in the functions," the AICC said in a press release.

"Tiranga Yatras and other such innovative campaigns may also be organised following the necessary social distancing protocols. The PCCs are also requested to pay solidarity to our fighting farmers who are sitting in an indefinite protest against the farm laws," it added. The AICC further said that the INC's vision has always been of forging a secular, democratic and united India.

"INC has been at the forefront in the efforts to forge a secular, democratic and united India, an India which is a world leader in all fields and has always put India first despite all odds and obstacles. The INC fought for and won India's independence, forged the constitutional idea of India, built up the nation from one of the poorest (when India gained independence) in the world to a global superpower," AICC said. The INC was formed on December 28, 1885, and conducted its first session in Mumbai (then Bombay) from the said date to December 31 of that year.

Lawyer Umesh Chandra Banerjee was the first president of INC.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

