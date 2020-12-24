Left Menu
Development News Edition

There is no democracy in India, says Rahul Gandhi

There is no democracy in India, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday while adding that it can be our imagination but democracy does not exist in reality in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 12:57 IST
There is no democracy in India, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

There is no democracy in India, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday while adding that it can be our imagination but democracy does not exist in reality in the country. To a question from a journalist, the Congress leader said, "Democracy? Which country are you talking about? There is no democracy in India."

"There is no democracy in India. It can be in your imagination, but not in reality," he said on Delhi Police taking party leaders into custody during their march to Rashtrapati Bhavan. "PM Modi is making money for the crony capitalists. Whoever will try to stand against him will be called terrorist - be it farmers, labourers and even Mohan Bhagwat," he added.

The Congress leader added that the Government should convene a joint session of Parliament and repeal these laws. "I want to tell the Prime Minister that these farmers are not going back home until these farm laws are repealed. The government should convene a joint session of Parliament and take back these laws. Opposition parties stand with farmers and labourers," he added.

"China is still at the border. It has snatched away thousands of kilometres of the land of India. Why doesn't Prime Minister speak about it, why is he silent?" the Congress leader said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making the country weak and outside forces are seeing it as an opportunity, he said.

"I want to tell media, understand this, I know you have salaries to protect, but see what is happening," he added. Earlier today, Congress leaders were taken into police custody after they were denied permission to hold a march against the farm laws.

Later, Delhi Police took party leaders to Mandir Marg Police Station in New Delhi. "Any dissenting voice against this government is classified as having elements of terror. We are undertaking this march to voice our support for the farmers," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said while talking to media.

"We are living in a democracy and they are elected MPs. They have the right to meet the President and they should be allowed. What is the problem with that? Government is not ready to listen to voices of lakhs of farmers camping at borders," she said after Congress leaders were stopped from marching to Rashtrapati Bhavan. "It is a sin to use the kind of names they (BJP leaders and supporters) used for farmers. If the government is calling them anti-nationals, then the government is a sinner," the Congress leader added.

Farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

‘Bella Ciao’ goes Punjabi with sounds of farmers protesting

Bella Ciao, the anthem of resistance across the world, now has a Punjabi version that echoes with the sounds of farmers protesting and 27-year-old Poojan Sahil who created the song cant be happier at its acceptance and success. The video of...

Ind-Ra revises FY21 GDP growth expectation to minus 7.8 pc

India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra on Thursday revised its expectation for Indias FY21 gross domestic product GDP growth to negative 7.8 per cent from negative 11.8 per cent due to easing of Covid-19 headwinds and better-than-expected 2Q FY2...

Goa set for Christmas celebration with COVID-19 norms in place

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Goa is all set to usher in Christmas festivities from Thursday midnight with beaches already crowded and markets abuzz with last-minute shopping by parishioners. Churches and chapels in Goa, which comprises about...

Sports News Roundup: Devils sign G Blackwood to three-year, $8.4M contract; Air Force, Navy to play on 20th anniversary of September 11 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Cuomo NY considering limited fans for Bills playoff gameNew York state officials are evaluating a proposal by the Buffalo Bills that would allow 6,700 fans at their home playoff game next...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020