Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala Cabinet to recommend holding Assembly session on Dec 31

Kerala Cabinet has decided to recommend to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan for convening a session of state Assembly on December 31.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 24-12-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 14:28 IST
Kerala Cabinet to recommend holding Assembly session on Dec 31
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Cabinet has decided to recommend to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan for convening a session of state Assembly on December 31. Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the Cabinet has decided to recommend to the Governor to call for the 21st session of the 14th state Legislative Assembly on December 31 as the problems faced by the agriculture sector and farmers continues.

"At the national level agriculture sector and farmers are facing serious problems. Kerala is a consumer state depends on other states for agricultural produce. So the farmers' protests in different parts of the country is a matter of huge concern for the state," the Chief Minister said. "Since the farmers' protests are continuing we considered this as an emergency situation. Due to this the problems faced by our state needs to be discussed in the assembly," he added.

Vijayan further stated, the cabinet on December 21, 2020, recommended the governor to call for Assembly session on December 23 to discuss this emergency issue. The Governor did not accept this recommendation. "Normally Governor approves the recommendations made by a majority government. Government's stand is against the parliamentary system existing in the country," he added.

Kerala Governor had denied recommendation forwarded to him by State Cabinet to convene a special assembly session on Wednesday. The Governor refused to give assent to the special Assembly session supposed to be held on Wednesday to discuss and reject the three farm laws passed by Centre. A resolution was expected against the farm laws, and the Governor denied it.(ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

L&T prints 3D ground plus one building in India

Larsen Toubro Construction on Thursday said it has successfully 3D printed a ground plus one building, claiming it to be the first in India. The company has 3D printed the building of 700 square feet built-up area at its Kanchipuram facili...

Court orders release of man charged in Daniel Pearl killing

Pakistans Sindh High Court on Thursday ordered the man charged in the 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl freed, his defence lawyer saidThe courts order overturns a Supreme Court decision in September that Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheik...

On cusp of Brexit trade deal, EU and UK haggle over fish

Britain and the European Union were on the cusp of striking a narrow trade deal on Thursday, swerving away from a chaotic finale to a Brexit split that has shaken the 70-year project to forge European unity from the ruins of World War Two.W...

Warner Bros. to release 'Furiosa,' 'The Color Purple' in theatres in 2023

Warner Bros. on Wednesday local time announced that George Millers Mad Max Fury Road prequel titled Furiosa, musical adaptation of The Colour Purple, and family movie Coyote vs. Acme will debut in theatres in 2023. According to Variety, Fur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020