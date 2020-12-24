Brexit talks still snagged on fish, may take some hours

Brexit talks still snagged on fish, may take some hoursReuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-12-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 17:47 IST
Talks to conclude a Brexit trade could still have "some hours to run", a UK source said on Thursday amid high hopes that negotiators were about to clinch a long-elusive deal.
A European Union official, agreeing that a deal could be some hours away, said the two sides were still haggling over the EU's right to fish in British waters.
