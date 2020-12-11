Left Menu
Congress wants to continue with British legacy, says Pralhad Joshi as party skips new Parliament building event

A day after the Congress boycotted the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building and questioned the timing of the event, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi accused the party of continuing the legacy of British in India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 09:20 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 09:20 IST
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi speaks to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After the ceremony on Thursday, he said that the Parliament House, which was built around 100 years ago, is lacking in space in terms of representation vis-a-vis population. "It has issues as far as space and modern technology is concerned. That's why it was decided to build a new Parliament building. We hope to conduct the winter session in 2022 in the new building," Joshi told ANI.

He added, "The Congress wants to continue with the British legacy. Like earlier, they used to table the annual Budget at 5 pm because the British used to do it." On the absence of the opposition leaders, Joshi denied commenting further saying, "We invited them. I talked to the opposition parties."

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building at the Parliament House Complex on Thursday. "The new Parliament will be triangular-shaped, modern, state-of-the-art and energy-efficient building, with highly non-obtrusive security facilities to be built adjacent to the present one. Lok Sabha will be three times of the existing size and Rajya Sabha will be substantially bigger too," a release said.

The new Parliament building will have a seating capacity for 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in Rajya Sabha as against the present 543 and 245 respectively. (ANI)

