Left Menu
Development News Edition

BFI office-bearers granted extension in EGM, elections set for February next year

The Boxing Federation of India BFI on Thursday gave a three-month extension to its office-bearers and resolved to conduct elections by February after the process had to be put on hold this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 18:00 IST
BFI office-bearers granted extension in EGM, elections set for February next year
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Thursday gave a three-month extension to its office-bearers and resolved to conduct elections by February after the process had to be put on hold this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The BFI elections, to be held in September originally, were postponed to December because of the pandemic before being suspended further. Thursday's meeting was held virtually and was presided over by incumbent President Ajay Singh.

''It is hereby resolved to extend the tenure of existing Office Bearers and EC Members by three months or till elections are held, whichever is earlier and to hold the AGM and Election in February 2021...,'' the resolution adopted at the meeting stated. ''...if physical meeting is not possible then meeting and election may be held through video conferencing. ''It is also resolved that date of the election, election process and other modalities will be finalised after consultation with Learned Returning Officer. Director Administration will sign an appropriate affidavit and inform the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi,'' it added. Representatives of all the State/UT and units affiliated to BFI attended the meeting, which also featured federation secretary Jay Kowli, and senior officials such as Hemanta Kumar Kalita, Rajesh Bhandari, Anil Kumar Bohidar and Narendra Kumar Nirwan.

Also there was Singh's challenger for the BFI President's post, Ashish Shelar from the Maharashtra unit. Shelar is a BJP leader of prominence in the state. The matter of BFI elections reached the Delhi High Court after the Uttar Pradesh unit filed a petition challenging the EGM. The court refused to grant a stay on the meeting but asked the federation to submit its plans of holding elections by January 15. ''The meeting went off rather smoothly. No fireworks as such. Everyone agreed amicably to the resolution and hopefully it will all pass off well in February,'' a top official, who attended the meet, told PTI.

The body will need to conduct elections to get affiliation of the sport ministry.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zarif dismisses Trump tweet that Iran was behind attack on U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

Irans foreign minister on Thursday dismissed U.S. President Donald Trumps allegations that Tehran was behind the recent rocket attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.Putting your own citizens at risk abroad wont divert attention from catastr...

India, Croatia reiterate commitment to open, free and stable Indo-Pacific region

V Muraleedharan, Minister of State MoS for External Affairs, and Frano Matusic, Croatian State Secretary for Political Affairs, exchanged views on developments in the Indo-Pacific region and reiterated their commitment to an open, free and ...

Half of Russians sceptical Kremlin critic Navalny was poisoned - poll

Half of Russians believe that Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was either not poisoned, as he and Western governments contend, or that his poisoning was stage-managed by Western intelligence services, a poll showed on Thursday. The poll, relea...

PM says Tagore's vision essence of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' amid row over denial of V-B invite to Mamata

Gurudev Rabindranath Tagores vision is the essence of Atmanirbhar Bharat mission of his government for empowerment of India and the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, as he took forward his outreach to premier educational...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020