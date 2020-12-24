Paris Club of creditors: Ethiopia gets debt deadline extension

Paris Club of creditors: Ethiopia gets debt deadline extensionReuters | Paris | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 19:33 IST
Ethiopia will get a deadline extension for its debts, with a new deadline set at June 30, 2021, said the Paris Club of international creditors on Thursday.
The members of the Paris Club involved in the reorganisation of Ethiopia's debts are France, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the Russian Federation.
Also Read: Russian police raid bars flouting COVID-19 measures, beat some revellers - CCTV
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian