Left Menu
Development News Edition

No restriction for prayers, midnight Christmas Mass in Bengaluru

The state police allowed the midnight Christmas mass in Bengaluru on Thursday after the changes in the timing of night curfew in Karnataka. The government had earlier imposed the night curfew between 11 pm and 5 am, starting tonight.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 19:34 IST
No restriction for prayers, midnight Christmas Mass in Bengaluru
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The state police allowed the midnight Christmas mass in Bengaluru on Thursday after the changes in the timing of night curfew in Karnataka. The government had earlier imposed the night curfew between 11 pm and 5 am, starting tonight. "Midnight Christmas mass shall be permitted in Bengaluru tonight whereas New Year festivities will be as per the guidelines issued earlier," said Police Commissioner Kamal Pant.

According to a press release, the Karnataka government changed the night curfew timing for the eve of the festival. Earlier, the curfew was supposed to be imposed between 11 pm and 5 am from Thursday night but now the intended curfew will come into effect from tomorrow (Friday) till January 1 2021 night 11 pm to 5 am. ln the light of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus detected in the United Kingdom, the Karnataka Police previously issued the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the night curfew that has been imposed in the state between 11 pm and 5 am, effective from today till January 2.

In this regard, Karnataka police have promulgated an order which states that the movement of individuals will remain strictly prohibited between 11.00 pm to 5.00 am, except for essential activities. The Commissioner of Police and Additional District Magistrate, Bengaluru City said that there will be no restriction in the movement of all types of goods through trucks, goods vehicles or any goods carriers, including empty vehicles.

"All industries, companies, organisations which require operations at night will be permitted to operate with 50 per cent staff. Movement of employees of such organisation will be allowed on producing valid lD card issued by their respective organization or institution," the SOP reads

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spend at least 20 days in a month in districts to strengthen party: Priyanka to UP Cong office brearers

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday asked party office bearers in Uttar Pradesh to spend at least 20 days in a month in districts assigned to them to strengthen the organisationPriyanka Gandhi addressed the state ex...

Iraqi kid with heart failure gets new lease of life in Gurugram hospital

After suffering a rare heart condition that caused him shortness of breath for several months, Ibrahim Ismael Hussein, an 11-year-old Iraqi boy has been given a new lease of life after a pacemaker was placed in his chest after a complicated...

Germany can decide quickly whether to back Brexit deal - Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she expects that Germany will be able to decide quickly whether to back the Brexit trade deal struck between Britain and the European Union on Thursday. The federal government will now closely exami...

BCCI appoints Chetan Sharma as chairman of selection committee

The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI on Thursday named former pacer Chetan Sharma as the chairman of the national mens selection committee panel. The BCCI in a release stated that Cricket Advisory Committee CAC comprising Madan La...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020