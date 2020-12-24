No restriction for prayers, midnight Christmas Mass in Bengaluru

The state police allowed the midnight Christmas mass in Bengaluru on Thursday after the changes in the timing of night curfew in Karnataka. The government had earlier imposed the night curfew between 11 pm and 5 am, starting tonight. "Midnight Christmas mass shall be permitted in Bengaluru tonight whereas New Year festivities will be as per the guidelines issued earlier," said Police Commissioner Kamal Pant.

According to a press release, the Karnataka government changed the night curfew timing for the eve of the festival. Earlier, the curfew was supposed to be imposed between 11 pm and 5 am from Thursday night but now the intended curfew will come into effect from tomorrow (Friday) till January 1 2021 night 11 pm to 5 am. ln the light of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus detected in the United Kingdom, the Karnataka Police previously issued the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the night curfew that has been imposed in the state between 11 pm and 5 am, effective from today till January 2.

In this regard, Karnataka police have promulgated an order which states that the movement of individuals will remain strictly prohibited between 11.00 pm to 5.00 am, except for essential activities. The Commissioner of Police and Additional District Magistrate, Bengaluru City said that there will be no restriction in the movement of all types of goods through trucks, goods vehicles or any goods carriers, including empty vehicles.

"All industries, companies, organisations which require operations at night will be permitted to operate with 50 per cent staff. Movement of employees of such organisation will be allowed on producing valid lD card issued by their respective organization or institution," the SOP reads