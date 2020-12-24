Left Menu
Delhi court restrains son, his wife from dispossessing old-aged parents from property

According to the suit, they are senior citizens and suffering from various ailments and are residing in a self-made property.It said that their son and his wife and children used to reside separately in a rented accommodation prior to lockdown due to COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 19:55 IST
A Delhi court Thursday came to the relief of an aged couple by restraining their children from forcefully dispossessing them from their property or creating nuisance in their peaceful life and liberty. The court was hearing an application filed by the aged couple alleging that their son and daughter-in-law were harassing and torturing them after they refused to transfer their property in his name.

Senior Civil Judge Meenu Kaushik said in the order, ''...defendants (son and his wife) in the present suit are hereby restrained from forcefully dispossessing the plaintiffs (parents) from the suit property and from creating any kind of nuisance in the peaceful life, liberty, property and day to day affairs of the plaintiffs till the final disposal of the present suit.'' In the application, filed through advocate Amit Kumar, the couple had sought that their son and his wife be restrained from forcefully dispossessing them from the suit property and from creating any nuisance to them till the final disposal of the suit. According to the suit, they are senior citizens and suffering from various ailments and are residing in a self-made property.

It said that their son and his wife and children used to reside separately in a rented accommodation prior to lockdown due to COVID-19. During lockdown their son approached them to let him and his family stay at their house as his income got affected during the pandemic and he was facing financial crisis, the suit said.

It further stated that they permitted them to stay but after a few days their son asked them to transfer the property in his name. When they disagreed to this, their son and his wife allegedly started to disrespect, humiliate, harass, abuse, torture, manhandling and threatening them, it said. It further said their son has allegedly compelled them to stay in one room and also threatened to implicate them in false cases.

Being aggrieved by the continuous misbehaviour and harassment, the aged couple had approached the court, seeking urgent interim relief..

