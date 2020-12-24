Left Menu
INS Kiltan reaches Ho Chi Minh City with 15 tonnes of disaster relief for flood-affected people

On departure from Ho Chi Minh City, the ship will undertake a passage exercise with the Vietnam Peoples Navy in the South China Sea from December 26 to December 27, the ministry noted.This operation of INS Kiltan is part of Mission Sagar-III under which humanitarian assistance and disaster relief is being provided to friendly foreign countries during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the ministry added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 20:44 IST
Indian naval ship (INS) Kiltan reached Nha Rhang port of Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday with 15 tonnes of disaster relief items for the flood-affected people of central Vietnam, stated the Defence ministry. More than 230 people have died in central Vietnam due to floods that have ravaged the region during October and November this year.

The Defence ministry said the disaster relief items would be handed over to Vietnam's Central Steering Committee for National Disaster Prevention and Control. This assistance is reflective of the deep people-to-people connection between the two friendly countries, the ministry noted. ''On departure from Ho Chi Minh City, the ship will undertake a passage exercise with the Vietnam People's Navy in the South China Sea from December 26 to December 27,'' the ministry noted.

This operation of INS Kiltan is part of Mission Sagar-III under which humanitarian assistance and disaster relief is being provided to friendly foreign countries during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the ministry added. Mission Sagar-III reiterates India's position as a dependable partner, and the Indian Navy as the preferred security partner and first responder, it said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

