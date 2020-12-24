Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four jailed Burundian journalists pardoned by president

They were jailed in January for 2-1/2 years for offences including undermining state security, a ruling criticised by Amnesty International as a sad day for press freedom in the central African country. The journalists spent 430 days in prison before their release on Thursday, according to Antoine Kaburahe, head of the Iwacu press group.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 24-12-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 23:00 IST
Four jailed Burundian journalists pardoned by president

Four Burundian journalists arrested in 2019 and jailed in January for offences including undermining state security have been granted a presidential pardon. "Under the terms of the present decree, the convicted prisoners Ndirubusa Agnès, Harerimana Égide, Mpozenzi Terence are granted a complete remission of the freedom-depriving sentence," President Evariste Ndayishimiye said in a decree.

The three all worked for domestic news website Iwacu, as did a fourth journalist who was not mentioned in the decree but who confirmed his release on Thursday. Willy Nyamitwe, head of information and communication in the president's office, tweeted on Thursday that the four journalists had written a letter requesting a pardon and the president "has favorably responded to it”.

Following the Burundi government's crackdown on journalists and human rights groups ahead of elections held in May, the Iwacu journalists were arrested in October 2019 after travelling to report on violence in the province of Bubanza. They were jailed in January for 2-1/2 years for offences including undermining state security, a ruling criticised by Amnesty International as a sad day for press freedom in the central African country.

The journalists spent 430 days in prison before their release on Thursday, according to Antoine Kaburahe, head of the Iwacu press group.

Also Read: South African pharma regulator to fast track vaccine applications

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

Aliye Berger: Google honors Turkish artist on her 117th birthday

S.Korea to import J&J, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for 16 mln people

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EC plans to protect its state poll officials from possible harassment for holding objective polls

Seeking to insulate its election officers especially the state chief electoral officers from possible harassment for holding objective polls, the Election Commission plans to write to the government saying no action should be taken against ...

Mining firm TCC moves Virgin Islands court for enforcement of $5.9 penalty against Pakistan

Mining firm Tethyan Cooper Company has approached the High Court of Justice in the British Virgin Islands for the enforcement of the USD 5.97 billion penalty imposed by an international tribunal against Pakistan in the Reko Diq case, a medi...

Dry run for COVID vaccine on Dec 28,29 in two Punjab districts

The Centre has chosen Punjab to conduct a dry run of COVID-19 vaccine on December 28 and 29, state Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said here on Thursday. The districts of Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar have been selected for the...

1,206 passengers arrive in Mumbai from Europe, Middle-East

As many as 1,206 passengers landed at the Mumbai international airport from Europe and the Middle- East on Thursday and 788 of them were quarantined in the city, a civic official said. A total of 14 flights from these two regions landed dur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020