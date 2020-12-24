Left Menu
Development News Edition

New restrictions act as dampener for Christmas festivities in Mumbai

There is disappointment in the Christian community as the number of people who can attend the prayers is very small due to new restrictions, said Fr Nigel Barrett, spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Bombay.Several Churches have canceled the mass, he added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 23:40 IST
New restrictions act as dampener for Christmas festivities in Mumbai

Mumbai is all set to ring in Christmas festivities from Thursday midnight, though night curfew and restrictions on mass prayers have come as a disappointment for the Christian community. Several churches in the city had made arrangements for one member from each local family to attend the Christmas mass so as to avoid large gatherings in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

But many of these programs had to be canceled when the civic authorites imposed a night curfew after a new variant of the virus found in the UK caused worldwide alarm. ''There is disappointment in the Christian community as the number of people who can attend the prayers is very small due to new restrictions,'' said Fr Nigel Barrett, spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Bombay.

Several Churches have canceled the mass, he added. Areas such as Mahim, Dadar, Matunga, IC Colony in Borivali, Bandra West, Santacruz East, Chembur and Malad have a sizable Christian population.

''Night curfew came as a shock to the whole community, especially when there are no cases of the new strain in India and to add to it, the last minute restrictions for mass prayer have made the celebration even more difficult,'' said Collin Rodrigues, a resident of Umerkhadi area. Most churches have advanced midnight mass prayers to the Christmas eve while some churches have made arrangements to allow people to attend the mass prayer online.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

Aliye Berger: Google honors Turkish artist on her 117th birthday

S.Korea to import J&J, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for 16 mln people

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EC plans to protect its state poll officials from possible harassment for holding objective polls

Seeking to insulate its election officers especially the state chief electoral officers from possible harassment for holding objective polls, the Election Commission plans to write to the government saying no action should be taken against ...

Mining firm TCC moves Virgin Islands court for enforcement of $5.9 penalty against Pakistan

Mining firm Tethyan Cooper Company has approached the High Court of Justice in the British Virgin Islands for the enforcement of the USD 5.97 billion penalty imposed by an international tribunal against Pakistan in the Reko Diq case, a medi...

Dry run for COVID vaccine on Dec 28,29 in two Punjab districts

The Centre has chosen Punjab to conduct a dry run of COVID-19 vaccine on December 28 and 29, state Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said here on Thursday. The districts of Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar have been selected for the...

1,206 passengers arrive in Mumbai from Europe, Middle-East

As many as 1,206 passengers landed at the Mumbai international airport from Europe and the Middle- East on Thursday and 788 of them were quarantined in the city, a civic official said. A total of 14 flights from these two regions landed dur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020