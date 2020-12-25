Left Menu
Development News Edition

BRIEF-Musk Says "Will Most Likely Make Sense For Starlink To Go Public Once Revenue Growth Is Reasonably Predictable"

Reuters | Updated: 25-12-2020 06:41 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 06:41 IST
BRIEF-Musk Says "Will Most Likely Make Sense For Starlink To Go Public Once Revenue Growth Is Reasonably Predictable"

Dec 24 (Reuters) -

* ELON MUSK SAYS "IT WILL MOST LIKELY MAKE SENSE FOR STARLINK TO GO PUBLIC ONCE REVENUE GROWTH IS REASONABLY PREDICTABLE" - TWEET Source: https://bit.ly/3aIpU7s

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Japan PM Abe to face questioning in parliament over funding scandal

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was set on Friday to correct statements he had made in parliament related to a political funding scandal that has also cast a pall over the current premier.Abe apologised on Thursday for repeated fa...

Australia steps up testing to rein in COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney

Australias New South Wales state has increased COVID-19 testing to rein in a resurgence of coronavirus infections in Sydney, with other states and territories taking similar steps on concerns the outbreak might have spread. A record of near...

Christmas Eve concert held in Paris' fire-wrecked Notre Dame

Wearing hard hats and protective suits, members of the choir of Notre Dame Cathedral sang inside the medieval Paris landmark for the first time since last years devastating fire for a special Christmas Eve concert. Accompanied by an acclaim...

Coronavirus dampens Christmas joy in Bethlehem and elsewhere

Bethlehem ushered in Christmas Eve with a stream of joyous marching bands and the triumphant arrival of the top Catholic clergyman in the Holy Land, but few people were there to greet them as the coronavirus pandemic and a strict lockdown d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020