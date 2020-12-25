Left Menu
Court seeks status report from police on search at advocate Mehmood Pracha's office

IO is further directed to remain present in court along with entire video footage of any search conducted by him of office premises of the applicant, Duty Magistrate Anshul Singhal said.The judge further directed the IO to file a status report in the case and place it before the court concerned on January 5.

A court here on Friday sought a status report from Delhi police in relation to the search conducted by it at the office premises of advocate Mehmood Pracha, a lawyer representing some of the accused in the north-east Delhi riots cases. The court was hearing an application by the advocate in which he said the investigating officer (IO) threatened him about filing a false case against him. Besides seeking the status report by January 5, the court also directed the IO of the case -- pertaining to which the search was conducted on Thursday -- to remain present before it on December 27, the next date of hearing, along with the entire video footage of any search conducted by him of Pracha's office premises.

The court passed the directions after Pracha submitted that a search was conducted at his office from 12 noon on December 24 and till 03:00 AM on December 25 approximately and according to the law, the IO should have intimated forthwith about the search and the seized articles to the Magistrate concerned. He submitted that, however, the same was not done and therefore, he filed an application in that regard.

Pracha further submitted that the entire search was videographed as per a court order and that he was entitled to a copy of the video footage. “The applicant has further stated that one Rajiv and the IO have threatened him that they will make a false case against him. “Accordingly, the applicant has filed for continuous monitoring of the case,” the court noted.

The court directed the IO to file a reply to Pracha's application. “Heard. Record perused. IO is directed to file reply to application... by December 27. IO is further directed to remain present in court along with entire video footage of any search conducted by him of office premises of the applicant,” Duty Magistrate Anshul Singhal said.

The judge further directed the IO to “file a status report” in the case and place it before the court concerned on January 5”. The Delhi police had alleged that lawyer Pracha forged documents and instigated a man to depose falsely in connection with a case related to the violence in north-east Delhi in February this year.

Advocate Pracha has been representing various accused and complainants in the violence in north-east Delhi. Various cases were registered over the northeast Delhi violence, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others were injured.

