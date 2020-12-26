Left Menu
Development News Edition

Youth arrested for robbing, keeping hostage woman befriended via mobile app: Delhi Police

A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a woman he had come in contact through a mobile app by breaking into her house in southeast Delhi and keeping her hostage, police said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2020 01:11 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 01:11 IST
Youth arrested for robbing, keeping hostage woman befriended via mobile app: Delhi Police

A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a woman he had come in contact through a mobile app by breaking into her house in southeast Delhi and keeping her hostage, police said on Friday. To take revenge on her for refusing to be friends with him, the youth identified as Faisal along with his friend hatched a conspiracy to steal her belongings after forcefully entering her house in southeast Delhi's Pul Prahladpur, the police said.

Faisal has been arrested from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh while his accomplice Ansar is still absconding. The robbery took place on December 22, police said. According to police, when the woman was alone at her house around 1 pm on that day, Faisal along with his accomplice wearing masks and mufflers knocked on her door. She opened it slightly but the duo forced their way into the house.

They closed her mouth, tried to strangulate her by her hair and also tied her hands with her dupatta. They managed to escape with her laptop, mobile phone, golden chain and cash worth Rs 1.25 lakh. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said CCTV cameras installed near the house of the complainant and the probable route taken by the accused were checked. In CCTV footage, two men were seen and the team succeeded in apprehending Faisal from his native place in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.

''During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he came to know about one mobile app “Friend Search Tool Simulator-Direct Chat” and downloaded it. He got the mobile number of the complainant through the mobile app. He used to call her and wanted to become friends with her. Initially, she denied it but after his insistence, she started talking to him,'' the DCP said. In January this year, Faisal visited the woman's home to meet her but apparently refused the friendship citing his young age. After that, he again visited her house couple of times but she did not give any response.

Later in July, she called him to her house where her husband and sons caught hold of him. They asked him to not call her further and also threatened him. He assured them of not calling her again but he decided to take revenge against them, the DCP further said. Along with his friend Ansar, the accused committed the robbery, DCP Meena said.

The robbed mobile phone, Rs 11,000 cash and clothes worn by him at the time of the crime have been recovered from his possession while the other items are in the possession of Ansar, who is still absconding, the police officer said..

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

Xiaomi Mi 11 to feature quad-curved screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 7

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Politics blunts Christmas as U.S. government shutdown nears, COVID-19 aid uncertain

President Donald Trump spent Christmas Day golfing at his West Palm Beach club while millions of Americans faced the risk of losing jobless benefits on Saturday and the threat of a partial government shutdown next week if he refuses to sign...

Cricket-Former England bowler and commentator Jackman dies aged 75

Former England fast bowler and cricket commentator Robin Jackman has died at the age of 75, crickets governing body ICC said on Friday. We are saddened to learn about the death of legendary commentator and former England bowler Robin Jackma...

Youth arrested for robbing, keeping hostage woman befriended via mobile app: Delhi Police

A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a woman he had come in contact through a mobile app by breaking into her house in southeast Delhi and keeping her hostage, police said on Friday. To take revenge on her for refusing to be...

Army says 2 rockets fired from Gaza toward southern Israel

The Israeli military said Friday that Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired two rockets toward southern Israel. The rockets were aimed at the Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon, but air defenses intercepted them, the military said. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020