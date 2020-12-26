Left Menu
Development News Edition

India logs 22,272 new coronavirus cases, 251 deaths

With 22,272 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India's infections tally has reached 1,01,69,118, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2020 11:34 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 11:34 IST
India logs 22,272 new coronavirus cases, 251 deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With 22,272 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India's infections tally has reached 1,01,69,118, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. The country witnessed 251 new COVID-19 deaths during the same period, taking the cumulative toll to 1,47,343. At present, there are 2,81,667 active cases, while the overall recoveries have reached 97,40,108 as 22,274 people were discharged in the last 24 hours.

As many as 16,71,59,289 samples were tested up to December 25, including 8,53,527 samples tested on Friday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Dr Krishna Ella and Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella had called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in Hyderabad to discuss the status of the indigenous vaccine against COVID-19 and the plans to make it available in India and the rest of the world.

'Covaxin' is being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR - National Institute of Virology (NIV). On Wednesday, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had announced the 'Grand Challenge for Strengthening 'CoWIN' the COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network', a digitalised platform for the effective national rollout and scaling up of the COVID Vaccine Distribution System.

As per a statement, winners of the challenge will get rewards totaling Rs 3.85 crores. Registration will be open for participants till January 15, 2021. (ANI)

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa CM appeals to farming community to promote organic farming

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday appealed to the farming community to accelerate and promote organic farming in the state resulting in the best quality of agricultural produce that would boost the states economy. Chief Minister wa...

UN chief condemns attacks against peacekeepers in the Central African Republic

The attacks on peacekeepers from the UN mission in the country known by its French acronym MINUSCA and national security forces took pace in Dkoa, Kmo Prefecture, and Bakouma, Mbomou Prefecture.In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sec...

8 UK returnees to Kerala test positive; samples sent to NIV, Pune

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 26 PTI Eight people who recently returned from the UK to Kerala, have tested positive for coronavirus and their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for genomic analysis. Health Minister...

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt bring their families together to celebrate Christmas

Celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt brought their families together for celebrating Christmas this year. The Bhatt and Kapoor families were seen enjoying the festival together on Friday evening.The Christmas dinner was hosted by A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020