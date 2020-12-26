Left Menu
MP cabinet gives nod to Religious Freedom Bill

He claimed that once enforced, this will be the most stringent law in the country against religious conversion carried out by fraudulent means, allurement or threat.After the approval by the cabinet, the bill will now be presented in the state Assembly.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-12-2020 11:39 IST
The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Saturday approved the Religious Freedom Bill 2020, which provides for prison term of up to 10 years and fine of Rs 1 lakh for conversion through marriage or by any other fraudulent means, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said. He claimed that once enforced, this will be the most stringent law in the country against religious conversion carried out by fraudulent means, allurement or threat.

After the approval by the cabinet, the bill will now be presented in the state Assembly. ''This bill will replace the Religious Freedom Act of 1968 (after the approval by the state Assembly),'' he said.

Any marriage solemnized only for the purpose of converting a person will be considered null and void under the provisions of this proposed legislation, he said. A provision is also being made that those willing to convert need to apply before the district administration two months prior, Mishra said.

