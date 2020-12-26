Maha: 37 women beat marshals appointed in Aurangabad district

In a first, all 23 police stations in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district will soon get women beat marshals, an official said on Saturday. A total of 37 such beat marshals are being trained in various aspects of policing to handle new responsibilities, the official told PTI.

A newly-appointed beat marshal said women in rural areas will feel more comfortable to share their grievances with police constables if they are women. ''We will go patrolling in night and will get trained for this task,'' said Shobha Dandage, Kannad rural police station.

Superintendent of Police Mokshada Patil said the police department was planning to expand the scope of responsibilities of the newly-appointed women beat marshals. ''I and Inspector General of Police M Prasanna worked on this idea for long and implemented it. We are planning to teach these women beat marshals driving and give them vehicles to reach various villages in rural parts of Aurangabad,'' she said.