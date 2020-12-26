Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman falls to death from building in Delhi's Janakpuri

Police told her family members did not suspect foul play.Deputy Commissioner of Police West Deepak Purohit said, We received a call at Janakpuri police station that a woman had fallen from the upper floors of the DDA building no 5.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 18:59 IST
Woman falls to death from building in Delhi's Janakpuri

A 32-year-old woman died on Saturday after falling from the third floor of a DDA building in west Delhi's Janakpuri area, police said. The woman was identified as Snehdeep Kaur, a resident of Virender Nagar in Janakpuri. A Bachelor of Education (BEd) degree holder, Kaur was working on a part-time basis at a private school here, they said.

Kaur's two-page resume found near her body suggested that she was looking for a job, police said, adding an inquiry is underway to ascertain the facts. Her family told police that she had left home in the morning to get a photocopy. Police told her family members did not suspect foul play.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said, ''We received a call at Janakpuri police station that a woman had fallen from the upper floors of the DDA building no 5. On reaching the spot, the woman was found lying dead on the first floor and blood was oozing from her head.'' An initial investigation suggested that the woman had fallen from the third floor of the building but further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events, he said. The body has been shifted to the mortuary at Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital for post-mortem after which it will be handed over to the family, the DCP said.

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Class 10 West Bengal board exams for 2021 to start from June 1

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Saturday announced that the class 10 exams for 2021 will start from June 1, with strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols. The secondary exams will continue till June 10, an official of the ...

Govt procures paddy worth Rs 84,928 cr this kharif season so far

Paddy procurement has increased by 25 per cent in this kharif marketing season so far to 449.83 lakh tonnes at the minimum support price MSP, valued at Rs 84,928.10 crore. In the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season KMS 2020-21, Government conti...

4 cases of new COVID-19 variant identified in Madrid

Madrid Spain, December 26 ANISputnik At least four cases of a new COVID-19 variant that recently emerged in the United Kingdom have been confirmed in Spains Madrid, Antonio Zapatero, a prominent official in the Spanish capitals administrati...

1,006 new COVID-19 cases in MP, nine deaths, 1,129 recoveries

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 1,006 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 2,37,406, a health official said. With nine more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll rose to 3,545, he said.A total of 1,129 patien...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020